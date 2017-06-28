Bangladesh spinner Abdur Razzak suffers car accident, ‘out of danger’

Abdur Razzak suffered an accident. (Source: BCCI) Abdur Razzak suffered an accident. (Source: BCCI)

Bangladesh left-arm spinner Abdur Razzak according to a report in The Daily Star, suffered a car accident in Gopalganj. The spinner though has been reported to be ‘out of danger’ after receiving the preliminary treatment.

Razzak suffered the accident while traveling with family from Khulna and the local police came into help the cricketer and family after they suffered minor injuries.

This is not the first time when a Bangladesh cricketer suffered an accident. In September last year, Shakib Al Hassan and his wife narrowly escaped a helicopter crash. One person was killed and four were injured when the helicopter crashed after dropping Shakib and his wife Umme Ahmed Shishir at Cox’s Bazar in the South Eastern part of Bangladesh.

Shakib said that he was shocked to hear of the incident. “I am fine, but feel rather shocked at the news of the chopper crash,” he said to local newspapers, “But I can’t really tell you anything about the crash. I was at shooting at the time,” he said.

Razzak has so far played 153 ODIs for Bangladesh where he has bagged a total of 207 wickets at an economy of 4.56. He was not a part of Bangladesh squad that featured in Champions Trophy 2017. The Mashrafe Mortaza-led side registered a semi-final berth in this edition but ended their campaign after losing to India.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd