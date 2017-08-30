Only in Express
Bangladesh seal historic first Test win against Australia; Shakib Al Hasan picks ten wickets

Bangladesh cancelled out David Warner's second Test ton in Asia and 19th overall to reel off the Australian middle order to win the opening Test of the two-match series by 20 runs.

bangladesh cricket team, australia vs bangladesh, bangladesh vs australia, bangladesh vs australia report, bangladesh australia result, cricket news, sports news, indian express Shakib Al Hasan picked up five wickets in both innings to take Bangladesh to victory against Australia. (Source: AP)
Shakib Al Hasan picked up a fifer each in both innings of the first Test against Australia to take Bangladesh to a remarkable 20 runs win in Mirpur. The win gave the hosts a 1-0 lead in the two match series. Bangladesh got the improbable job done on the fourth day of the first Test as Shakib made the most of turn and variable bounce in the surface to apply pressure on the Australians.

The defeat would be doubly disappointing for the visitors as they looked to be in commanding position after the first hour’s play with Steve Smith and David Warner carrying the Australian hopes along. Warner brought up his 19th Test ton and it looked like Australia were headed towards overturning their poor recent record in the sub-continent but all that changed in the hour before and after lunch.

Shakib picked up his second ten wicket haul in Test matches to turn tables from Australia’s comfortable 158/2 in chase of 265 runs. He then picked up pivotal wickets of Warner, Smith, Usman Khawaja, Glenn Maxwell and Matthew Wade. He was ably supported by fellow spinners Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan who took charge with other wickets.

Despite injured Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins’ defence for the final wicket, it proved too late. Hazlewood was caught leg before by Taijul to seal the contest and for mad celebrations to begin in Dhaka.

