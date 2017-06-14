Bangladesh’s road to ICC Champions Trophy semis: Dream run for Tigers

Bangladesh came back strong after suffering an eight-wicket defeat to England, and have defeated rain, Australia, and New Zealand to qualify for the semis. Bangladesh came back strong after suffering an eight-wicket defeat to England, and have defeated rain, Australia, and New Zealand to qualify for the semis.

Considered to be one of the underdogs in the tournament, Bangladesh have announced arrival to the cricket world that they are not here for upsets rather they have a potential to beat one of the best teams in the world. Making it to their maiden semi-final of ICC Champions Trophy, Bangladesh hope to continue their dream run when they will face favourites India at Birmingham on Thursday, June 15.

In the last two years or so, Bangladesh have improved by leaps and bounds, which can be reflected upon their performance in the ongoing Champions Trophy. After enduring an eight-wicket defeat to England in the tournament openers, the Mashrafe Mortaza-led side has turned their fortunes around and made it through the group stage with a five-wicket win over New Zealand.

