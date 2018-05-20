Bangladesh recall Mosaddek Hossain in T20 squad for Afghanistan series

Bangladesh will play 3-match T20I series against Afghanistan. (Source: File) Bangladesh will play 3-match T20I series against Afghanistan. (Source: File)

Bangladesh Cricket on Sunday announced the squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan next month and opted to recall batsma Mosaddek Hossain. The 22 year old played his T20I in April 2017, during the away series against Sri Lanka.The middle-order batsman failed to impress in the shortest format, scoring just 75 runs in 6 matches at ana average of 37.5.

It is the first international call for Hossain since being dropped after the first Test against Sri Lanka in February this year. He was also excluded from the the squad for the recently concluded Nidahas Trophy T20I tri-series against India and Sri Lanka in March.

The selectors chose to not include Imrul Kayes and wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan who were not given a chance to be a part of the playing XI throughout the tri-series. They also opted to leave out seamer Taskin Ahmed for the inaugural T20 series against Afghanistan, who failed to impress in the two matches he played in the series. He took just 2 wickets and gave away 68 runs at an average of 34 in the series.

The selectors decided to retain Soumya Sarkar, in spite of his poor performance in the Nidahas Trophy. The batsman scored a total of 50 runs in five innings. Seamers Abu Jayed and Abu Hider were also retained in the squad.

Speaking to reporters on the selection of Sarkar, chief selector Minhajul Abedin said that the decision was made by the coach and the captain. “We also had a question about Soumya but the captain [Shakib Al Hasan] and coach [Courtney Walsh] thought that it would be better to add him,” he said.

Bangladesh will take on Afghanistan starting from June 3 to June 7 in Dehradun in three-match T20I series.

Bangladesh T20I squad: Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Mahmudullah, Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Sabbir Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Ariful Haque, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nazmul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Hider, Rubel Hossain, Abu Jayed

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd