Bangladesh pull off record chase against Sri Lanka after Mushfiqur Rahim heroics

Mushfiqur Rahim smashed an unbeaten 72 off 35 balls to help Bangladesh pull off a stunning chase of 215 runs against Sri Lanka in Nidahas Trophy.

By: Reuters | Colombo | Published: March 10, 2018 11:47 pm
mushfiqur rahim bangladesh Mushfiqur Rahim smashed 72 off 35 balls. (AP Photo)
Bangladesh’s Mushfiqur Rahim led by example, smashing an unbeaten 72 off 35 balls to help his team pull off a stunning chase in a Twenty20 Tri-Series match on Saturday.

Chasing 215 to win, Bangladesh made a flying start before enduring a mid-innings slump when Mushfiqur took the onus on himself to help Bangladesh post their highest total in the 20-overs format and win by five wickets with two balls to spare.

Seeking to bounce back from Thursday’s loss to India, Rahim elected to field but Sri Lanka amassed 214 for six wickets at the R Premadasa Stadium.

Danushka Gunathilaka fell for 26 but a brisk 85-run partnership between opener Kusal Mendis (57) and next man in Kusal Perera laid the foundation for a 200-plus total.

Mendis smacked five sixes in his 30-ball blitz and Perera top-scored for the hosts with 74 off 48 balls.

Upul Tharanga provided the late assault, smashing 32 not out in 15 balls to help the hosts post the highest score in a Twenty20 International at the venue before Bangladesh bettered that mark.

A strong start was crucial to Bangladesh’s hopes and they got precisely that from Tamim Iqbal (47) and Liton Das (43) who added 74 runs for the opening partnership inside six overs.

Nuwan Pradeep trapped Das lbw to earn a breakthrough for Sri Lanka but Mushfiqur, who hit four sixes and five fours, batted with purpose to force an outcome which meant all three teams in the tournament have one win each. Sri Lanka take on India at the same ground on Monday.

