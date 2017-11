BPL 2017: Schedule, Fixtures, Dates and Timings of BPL 5

Bangladesh Premier League’s fifth edition begins from November 4. (Source: File) Bangladesh Premier League’s fifth edition begins from November 4. (Source: File)

Bangladesh Premier League will be in its fifth edition this year with the first match featuring between Sylhet Sixers and the defending champions Dhaka Dynamites. Dhaka won the league last year and will look to defend their title this year. Sylhet will be hosting the opening phase of the tournament which includes first eight games. The league also features many overseas top-cricketers including Chris Gayle, Brendon McCullum, Darren Sammy, Jos Buttler, Lasith Malinga and Keiron Pollard. Five other teams participating in the tournament apart from Sylhet Sixers and Dhaka Dynamites are Rajshahi Kings, Khulna Titans, Rangpur Riders, Chittagong Vikings and Comilla Victorians. The BPL 2017 fixtures are out. Here is the list of the matches that will be held in the fifth edition of the Bangladesh Premier League with timing in IST.

November 4, Saturday: Sylhet Sixers vs Dhaka Dynamites, 1st Match, Sylhet 1:30 PM

Rajshahi Kings vs Rangpur Riders, 2nd Match, Sylhet 6:30 PM

November 5, Sunday: Sylhet Sixers vs Comilla Victorians, 3rd Match, Sylhet 1:30 PM

Khulna Titans vs Dhaka Dynamites, 4th Match, Sylhet 6:30 PM

November 7, Tuesday: Chittagong Vikings vs Comilla Victorians, 5th Match, Sylhet 1:30 PM

Sylhet Sixers vs Rajshahi Kings, 6th Match, Sylhet 6:30 PM

November 8, Wednesday: Rangpur Riders vs Chittagong Vikings, 7th Match, Sylhet 1:30 PM

Sylhet Sixers vs Khulna Titans, 8th Match, Sylhet 6:30 PM

November 11, Saturday: Rangpur Riders vs Rajshahi Kings, 9th Match, Dhaka 1:30 PM

Dhaka Dynamites vs Sylhet Sixers, 10th Match, Dhaka 6:30 PM

November 12, Sunday: Chittagong Vikings vs Khulna Titans, 11th Match, Dhaka 1:30 PM

Rajshahi Kings vs Comilla Victorians, 12th Match, Dhaka 6:30 PM

November 14, Tuesday: Dhaka Dynamites vs Khulna Titans, 13rd Match, Dhaka 1:30 PM

Comilla Victorians vs Chittagong Vikings, 14th Match, Dhaka 6:30 PM

November 15, Wednesday: Khulna Titans vs Sylhet Sixers, 15th Match, Dhaka 1:30 PM

Dhaka Dynamites vs Chittagong Vikings, 16th Match, Dhaka 6:30 PM

November 17, Friday: Rajshahi Kings vs Sylhet Sixers, 17th Match, Dhaka 2:00 PM

Khulna Titans vs Chittagong Vikings, 18th Match, Dhaka 6:45 PM

November 18, Saturday: Dhaka Dynamites vs Rajshahi Kings, 19th Match, Dhaka 1:30 PM

Rangpur Riders vs Comilla Victorians, 20th Match, Dhaka 6:30 PM

November 20, Monday: Dhaka Dynamites vs Comilla Victorians, 21st Match, Dhaka 1:30 PM

Sylhet Sixers vs Rangpur Riders, 22nd Match, Dhaka 6:30 PM

November 21, Tuesday: Rajshahi Kings vs Khulna Titans, 23rd Match, Dhaka 1:30 PM

Dhaka Dynamites vs Rangpur Riders, 24th Match, Dhaka 6:30 PM

November 24, Friday: Khulna Titans vs Rangpur Riders, 25th Match, Chittagong 2:00 PM

Chittagong Vikings vs Sylhet Sixers, 26th Match, Chittagong 6:45 PM

November 25, Saturday: Comilla Victorians vs Rajshahi Kings, 27th Match, Chittagong 1:30 PM

Chittagong Vikings vs Rangpur Riders, 28th Match, Chittagong 6:30 PM

November 27, Monday: Chittagong Vikings vs Dhaka Dynamites, 29th Match, Chittagong 1:30 PM

Khulna Titans vs Rajshahi Kings, 30th Match, Chittagong 6:30 PM

November 28, Tuesday: Rangpur Riders vs Sylhet Sixers, 31st Match, Chittagong 1:30 PM

Khulna Titans vs Comilla Victorians, 32nd Match, Chittagong 6:30 PM

November 29, Wednesday: Chittagong Vikings vs Rajshahi Kings, 33rd Match, Chittagong 1:30 PM

Comilla Victorians vs Dhaka Dynamites, 34th Match, Chittagong 6:30 PM

December 2, Saturday: Comilla Victorians vs Rangpur Riders, 35th Match, Dhaka 1:30 PM

Dhaka Dynamites vs Rajshahi Kings, 36th Match, Dhaka 6:30 PM

December 3, Sunday: Sylhet Sixers vs Chittagong Vikings, 37th Match, Dhaka 1:30 PM

Rangpur Riders vs Khulna Titans, 38th Match, Dhaka 6:30 PM

December 5, Tuesday: Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Titans, 39th Match, Dhaka 1:30 PM

Rajshahi Kings vs Chittagong Vikings, 40th Match, Dhaka 6:30 PM

December 6, Wednesday: Dhaka Dynamites vs Rangpur Riders, 41st Match, Dhaka 1:30 PM

Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Sixers, 42nd Match, Dhaka 6:30 PM

December 8, Friday: TBC vs TBC, Eliminator, Dhaka 2:00 PM

TBC vs TBC, Qualifier 1, Dhaka 6:45 PM

December 10, Sunday: TBC vs TBC, Qualifier 2, Dhaka 6:30 PM

December 12, Tuesday: TBC vs TBC, Final, Dhaka 6:30 PM

