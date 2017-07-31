Bangladesh plan to rope in Stuart MacGill as spin bowling coach

Bangladesh are seeking to recruit former Australia leg-spinner Stuart MacGill as the country’s spin bowling coach. (Source: Express Archive) Bangladesh are seeking to recruit former Australia leg-spinner Stuart MacGill as the country’s spin bowling coach. (Source: Express Archive)

Bangladesh Cricket Board are seeking to rope in former Australian spinner Stuart MacGill as their spin bowling coach for their upcoming assignments against Australia and South Africa. BCB President Nazmul Hasan has confirmed that MacGill is their “preferred” candidate for the job. Though Nazmul suggested that there hasn’t been any deal finalised but they would be looking for short term contracts which will include the series against Australia and South Africa. “Short-term contracts will help us assess the performance of the coach,” Nazmul told.

Mark O’Neill, a former Sheffield Shield cricketer has also been hired for a short-term contract. O’Neill is an experienced candidate when it comes down to coaching as he has had stints with New South Wales, New Zealand and Middlesex earlier.

“He is good and during his short stint we expect him to work with the lower-order of our batting which has not been doing well,” Nazmul said.

Bangladesh have also signed up a long term deal with West Indies great Courtney Walsh which will extend till World Cup 2019. Walsh during an interaction with Cricbuzz talked about youngster Mustafizur Rahman and suggested that he was responding well in the nets.

“It is too early to say anything apart from the fact that he is responding very well in the training sessions,” Walsh told. “We are trying to make him bowl (from) close to the wicket but that is not the only thing as we are trying some other stuff as well,” he said.

