Bangladesh name unchanged squad for second Test against Australia

After their historic win over Australia in the first Test in Dhaka on Wednesday, Bangladesh have decided to continue with the winning squad for the second Test against the same opponents which begins next week. The hosts named an unchanged squad which pulled off a thrilling win in the first Test to give the team a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Australia, needing only 158 runs with eight wickets in hand, began the day at 109 for the loss of two wickets. David Warner scored his 19th Test century and shared a 130-runs stand with captain Steve Smith. But, all this was not enough as Bangladesh claimed their maiden Test win over the opponents from Down Under.

The second begins in Chittagong on September 4 and Bangladesh will look to seal the series there. After wins over England and New Zealand at home, this is a big chance they can beat another big team at the highest level.

Bangladesh, who are ranked ninth in ICC Test rankings, attained the Test status way back in 2000 but could never Australia before Wednesday. Australia are ranked fourth in the current ICC Test rankings and touring the Asian nation for the first time since 2006.

Australia, meanwhile, made a forced change to their squad from the first Test. They called up spinner Steve O’Keefe for the second Test. The left-arm spinner will replace fast bowler Josh Hazlewood who was ruled out of the series due to a side strain. He is also out of the India ODI series.

Squad: Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes, Shakib Al Hasan, Nasir Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Mehedi Hasan, Shafiul Islam, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Mominul Haque, Liton Das, Taskin Ahmed.

