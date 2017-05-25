Bangladesh move to sixth spot in ICC ODI rankings for first time in history

Bangladesh are now ranked 6th in ODI rankings. (Source: AP) Bangladesh are now ranked 6th in ODI rankings. (Source: AP)

Bangladesh on Wednesday created history when they moved to sixth spot in the ODI rankings. Bangladesh defeated New Zealand by 5 wickets in the last match of the tri-nation series that took place in Ireland. the Blackcaps though won the series but Bangladesh got a boost after their win in the last encounter.

The Mashrafe Mortaza-led side are now placed above Sri Lanka, Pakistan and West Indies. This timely boost in ranking will further provide impetus to the young Bangladesh side which will go head to head with England in the ICC Champions Trophy opener on 1 June as the sixth-ranked side and ahead of two former world champions in the fray – Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

Bangladesh is ranked above Sri Lanka as it has 93.3 points as compared to Sri Lanka’s 92.8.

Bangladesh defeated New Zealand by 5 wickets in Dublin. Earlier, after batting first the Kiwi side scored 270/8 in allotted 50 overs with skipper Tom Latham top-scoring with 84 runs.

Neil Broom and Ross Taylor chipped in with 63 and 60* repectively. Bangladesh didn’t really get a good start as they lost the first wicket for a score of 7.

But Tamim Iqbal and Sabbir Rahman’s heroics scripted the win for their side. Though, the two batsmen eventually departed but wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim’s knock of unbeaten 45 was enough to take them over the line.

Bangladesh now lead Pakistan by 5 points and West Indies by 14 points and with September 30 2017 being the last date for direct qualification in the ICC World Cup 2019, Bangladesh have a good chance of being one of the seven teams to make a direct cut in the tournament. Hosts England will get a direct entry.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd