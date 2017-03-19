Bangladesh make 100th Test special with historic four-wicket win over Sri Lanka

Tamim Iqbal and Sabbir Rahman forged a 109-run partnership for the tourists. (Source: AP) Tamim Iqbal and Sabbir Rahman forged a 109-run partnership for the tourists. (Source: AP)

Bangladesh improve their poor away run when beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in what was their 100th match in the longest format. Set a modest 191-run target, the visitors rode on Tamim Iqbal’s brisk start and the composed 109-stand in the middle overs. This win makes Bangladesh only the second team, after Pakistan, from the sub-continent to register a win in their 100th Test.

Tamim gave the team a positive start and reached the fifty-run mark in the 27th over of the innings. He had Sabbir Rahman for company and the pair, after a couple of early wickets, dropped anchor and put on 109 runs for the third wicket. Both fell in quick succession but with Shakib-al-Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim to follow, a win was pretty much on the cards for the Tigers. Shakib had a steady stand with Rahim but fell after entering double digits. The right-hander, however, held fort and with Mehedi Hasan he saw the side home.

Earlier in the day’s play, Kulswan Perera hit his fifth Test half-century and stitched a 80-run partnership with Surunga Lakmal to help his side recover from the early hiccups and set Bangladesh a 191-run target. Shakib and Mustafizur Rahman were pick of the bowlers as they returned with four and three wickets respectively in the second innings. Sri Lanka were off to a brilliant start but the middle-order collapse didn’t allow them to set a formidable target for Bangladesh.

Brief scores:

Bangladesh (1st Innings: Shakib Al Hasan 116 , Mosaddek Hossain 75; Rangana Herath 4/82; 2nd innings: Tamim Iqbal 82, Sabbir Rahman 42; Dilruwan Perera 3/50) beat Sri Lanka (1st Innings: Dinesh Chandimal 138, Suranga Lakmal 35; Mehedi Hasan Miraz 3/90; 2nd innings: Dimuth Karunaratne 126, Dilruwan Perera 50; Shakib Al Hasan 4/74)

