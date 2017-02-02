Bangladesh land in Hyderabad for one-off Test against India

Bangladesh will be led by Mushfiqur Rahim (L) in the Test against India. (Source: PTI) Bangladesh will be led by Mushfiqur Rahim (L) in the Test against India. (Source: PTI)

The Bangladesh team arrived in Hyderabad on Thursday for the one-off Test match against India, to be held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket stadium from February 9 to 13. The team arrived at the international airport Thursday evening and headed straight to the hotel where it will stay.

The visiting side, led by Mushfiqur Rahim, would play a two-day practice match against India A on February 5 and 6 at Gymkhana ground in Hyderabad.

The Bangla side would, however, miss the services of its pace sensation Mustafizur Rahaman as he has not had enough game time post his surgery.

Mustafizur Rahaman is conversant with the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket stadium as he played an important role in Sunrisers Hyderabad’s IPL triumph last season.

Tamil Nadu batsman Abhinav Mukund has been recalled to India’s squad as a back-up opener for the Test against Bangladesh after more than five years out of the side.