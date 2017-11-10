Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha resigns

Chandika Hathurusingha has resigned from his position. (Source: BCB) Chandika Hathurusingha has resigned from his position. (Source: BCB)

Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha has resigned from his position. Amidst rumours surrounding his likely take over as the head coach of Sri Lanka, Hathurusingha submitted his resignation to the BCB President. Hathurusingha’s resignation was reportedly submitted a month before when Bangladesh suffered a massive defeat at the hands of South Africa in all three formats.

Confirming the development Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Nazmul Hasan said, “As far as I remember, he submitted a letter to me in early October. He didn’t give any specific reasons. He only said he wasn’t interested anymore. He mentioned that he is not interested to work. He received the offer from Sri Lanka one year ago and Sri Lanka’s Honorable president also asked him to consider, he had from other places as well and he had shown me quite a few of those offers. It is difficult to say without talking with him why he wants to leave or whether it is a better offer, family issues or something else.”

“He is a professional coach. We will deal it professionally. We won’t force him but will ask him about the reason,” he added.

Since taking over as the Bangladesh head coach in June 2014, Hathurusingha has transformed the Tigers at all levels. Since his appointment, Bangladesh’s record in Test and T20 format improved drastically. They also went on to defeat top sides like Australia, South Africa, and England at home.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd