Bangladesh have to look after Mustafizur Rahman, says David Warner

Mustafizur Rahman also featured in the Champions Trophy but failed to make a mark as he picked up one wicket in four matches. (Source: File) Mustafizur Rahman also featured in the Champions Trophy but failed to make a mark as he picked up one wicket in four matches. (Source: File)

Australian opener David Warner has urged opposition team, Bangladesh to look after pacer Mustafizur Rahman so that he does not suffer a burn out. It may be recalled here that the duo play together in the IPL where they represent Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, Mustafizur also picked up his wicket on Wednesday after Warner hit a brilliant 123.

Expressing concern Warner said, “He’s a very good bowler. I think the one thing that Bangladesh have to do is look after him. You have to look after your fast bowlers, so if he’s your number one strike bowler moving forward when you’ve got a couple of Test matches and one-dayers coming up, you’ve really got to monitor that.”

“You’ve got to prioritise whether it’s Test cricket, one-day cricket, Twenty20 cricket.”

“That’s obviously a conversation for them to have with him but I think he’s an exceptional talent, an exceptional bowler, and it’s upon himself to work out if he wants to play all three forms, one form, or two forms.”

Meanwhile, speaking on the performance of the two pacers, Rahman and Cummins, he added, ” To try and find rhythm on that wicket for any fast bowler is challenging. There’s no pace in the wicket, the new ball is the only time you can really come on and hurry the batsman.”

“A lot of credit has to go to the two fast bowlers Pat Cummins and Mustafizur. The amount of work that they’ve put in, it takes someone with some good fitness to bowl through that.”, he concluded.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App