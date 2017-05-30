Bangladesh one of the most successful ODI teams in the last two years, says opener Tamim Iqbal

Tamim Iqbal and Bangladesh will be playing India on Tuesday in their final warm-up match for the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. (Source: AP) Tamim Iqbal and Bangladesh will be playing India on Tuesday in their final warm-up match for the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. (Source: AP)

Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal said that Bangladesh have been one of the most successful ODI teams in the world in the past two years. Speaking to cricbuzz.com, Iqbal said the the last two years have been “brilliant” for Bangladesh cricket.

“We had to go through a lot of lost matches, hard work and criticism as well,” said Iqbal, “But the last two years have been brilliant for Bangladesh cricket. Probably one of the most successful teams in the world if you see in the last two years.”

Iqbal said that the players have gained “massive” confidence in the run-up to the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. It is the first time in ten years that Bangladesh have qualified for the tournament. “Massive,” says Tamim Iqbal about the confidence gained. “This ranking did not come easy. We had to work really hard for it. All those hard work in the last two-three years has paid off. That’s really good but you need to keep improving. This (ICC Champions Trophy) is probably the best tournament to show the world how good you are.”

Iqbal also said that, despite the recent success, there is still a lot that his team need to do to match up to the powerhouses of the sport. “we just need to carry on those things and keep on improving. We know one thing, that we need to improve a hell of a lot to be consistent in international cricket and beat good teams like India, England or Pakistan. We have to keep improving and that’s what we are looking for,” adds the opener.

Bangladesh’s first warm-up was against Pakistan. Although they lost the match by two wickets, they put an impressive show with the bat, scoring 341 runs. They will play their second warm-up match against defending champions India on Tuesday before playing their first match of the tournament against hosts England.

