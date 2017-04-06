Bangladesh give Mashrafe Mortaza fitting farewell, beat Sri Lanka by 45 runs

Mashrafe Mortaza played his last T20I match. (Source: AP) Mashrafe Mortaza played his last T20I match. (Source: AP)

Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by 45 runs in their second Twenty20 to fittingly draw the series 1-1 on Thursday.

The Test and one-day international series were also drawn.

Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza won the toss and elected to bat first in his final T20. His batsmen scored 176-9, a bigger score slashed by a late hat trick by fast bowler Lasith Malinga.

Sri Lanka was then bowled out for 131 with two overs to spare. Chamara Kapugedara led with 50 but, for Bangladesh, Mustafizur Rahman took 4-21 and Shakib Al Hasan 3-24

