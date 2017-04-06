Latest News
  • Bangladesh give Mashrafe Mortaza fitting farewell, beat Sri Lanka by 45 runs

Bangladesh give Mashrafe Mortaza fitting farewell, beat Sri Lanka by 45 runs

Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by 45 runs in their second Twenty20 to fittingly draw the series 1-1.

Updated: April 6, 2017 11:13 pm
Mashrafe Mortaza played his last T20I match. (Source: AP)

Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by 45 runs in their second Twenty20 to fittingly draw the series 1-1 on Thursday.

The Test and one-day international series were also drawn.

Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza won the toss and elected to bat first in his final T20. His batsmen scored 176-9, a bigger score slashed by a late hat trick by fast bowler Lasith Malinga.

Sri Lanka was then bowled out for 131 with two overs to spare. Chamara Kapugedara led with 50 but, for Bangladesh, Mustafizur Rahman took 4-21 and Shakib Al Hasan 3-24

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

Best of Express

30th march will be remembered as world apology day 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

2nd T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 6, 2017 .

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Mumbai Indians

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

3rd T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 7, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

4th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 8, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

5th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 8, 2017 .

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

6th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 9, 2017 .

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Lions

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad