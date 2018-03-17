Bangladesh dressing room glass door allegedly broken by players

Broken glass door of Bangladesh dressing room. Broken glass door of Bangladesh dressing room.

Just when it seemed that the heated argument between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh cricketers had ended on the ground, a new image has appeared which shows a broken glass door of the Bangladesh dressing room at the R. Premadasa Stadium. This happened after the Sri Lanka-Bangladesh T20I game in Colombo which the hosts lost by two wickets. According to Cricbuzz, the ground staff has been asked to study the CCTV footage and find out who caused the damage.

It has been reported that while celebrating their win over Sri Lanka, a Bangladesh player allegedly broken the glass door. Bangladesh were chasing 160 for a place in the Nidahas Trophy semi-final and they won on the penultimate ball of the game.

But, the broken glass has thrown in more work for match referee Chris Broad. While he has been the footage, he has also asked the ground staff to name the player who has done the damage.

Before this, tempers flared on the field. Bangladesh required 12 runs off the last over. The first ball was a short-pitched delivery which was a dot ball. The second once also short and Bangladesh say that it was a bouncer. Isuru Udana was the bowler and Mustafizur Rahman failed to connect any bat on it. He was run-out off that delivery.

Bangladesh were sure that the second ball was a no-ball but it was not given. Bangladesh sub-fielders were seen arguing with Sri Lanka fielders after the wicket. Even after the match, there was little customary handshake as players continued to show anger.

