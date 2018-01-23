Bangladesh cruise to easy win against Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe were bundled out for 125. (Source: AP) Zimbabwe were bundled out for 125. (Source: AP)

Opener Tamim Iqbal and all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan continued their rich vein of form as Bangladesh maintained its winning-streak in the tri-nation one-day tournament on Tuesday, recording a 91-run win against Zimbabwe.

Tamim posted his third successive half-century and Shakib made his second in succession to help Bangladesh to 216-9 on a tricky wicket before the latter finished with 3-34 to dismiss Zimbabwe for just 125 in 36.3 overs.

Tamim scored 76 off 105 balls, including six fours, while Shakib contributed with an 80 ball-51 alongside his three wickets. Pace bowlers Mustafizur Rahman, Mashrafe Mortaza and left-arm spinner Sunzamul Islam picked up two apiece.

Zimbabwe needed to win the match to keep an advantage over the third team in the tournament Sri Lanka but failed to deal with Shakib’s spin and Mashrafe Mortaza’s pace in the first powerplay.

Together they removed the top order, leaving the African team on 34-4 in 9.2 overs before Sikandar Raza and Peter Moor offered some resistance. Pace bowler Mustafizur Rahman kept up the pressure, delivering three straight maiden overs, which worked well for left arm spinner Sunzamul Islam.

Sunzamul dealt a double blow in consecutive deliveries to dismiss Moor (14) and Malcolm Waller with Zimbabwe at 68-6.

Mustafizur then returned to his second spell to clean up the tail, including the wicket of Zimbabwe’s highest scorer Sikandar Raza for 39.

Zimbabwe captain Graeme Cremer was instrumental in keeping Bangladesh’s target small, claiming 4-32.

His googly sparked Bangladesh’s collapse from a position of dominance as it appeared set for a big total, thanks to Tamim.

Cremer outfoxed him with a googly that he failed to read. However when he was 66, he became the first Bangladeshi batsman to score 6000 runs in ODI cricket.

Tamim and Shakib kept the side on track, combining for 106 for the second wicket.

Sikandar Raza broke through with the wicket of Shakib as he tried to charge the bowler, only to be stumped by Brendan Taylor.

Tamim and Mushfiqur negotiated the bowlers well until Cremer returned to bowl in his second spell. In his eight overs second-spell at a stretch he ripped through the middle order, giving away 23 runs and ended up with four wickets.

