Bangladesh cricket is not all about Mominul Haque, says coach Chandika Hathurusinghe

Mominul Haque has been dropped from Bangladesh squad. (Source: Reuters) Mominul Haque has been dropped from Bangladesh squad. (Source: Reuters)

Mominul Haque and Mahmudullah failed to find a place in the Bangladesh squad that will face Australia in two-match Test series which is scheduled to start from August 27. Haque has been dropped for the first time since making his Test debut in 2013 and coach Chandika Hathurusinghe said that the selection has been pretty fair and all the players know what they need to do.

“As a coach, you have a responsibility,” Hathurusinghe said. “But the player also knows what he has to do. They are working very hard on it. “Somebody is going to go out of the team when they are not performing. Those players not in the squad, they are still practicing. Confidence comes when we communicate with the player. There is no rule but fairness is applied for everybody,” he added.

Talking about Mominul’s selection, the coach insisted that the players need to be more consistent to sustain their place in the team.

“Bangladesh cricket is not all about Mominul,” he said. “Selection is done by consistency. Some of the guys were dropped for our last Test. I won’t mention name because the team is more important.”

Moreover, he went on to say that the consistency in selection process gives confidence to players as well. “Consistent selection gives a lot of confidence to players who perform. We have reason to make good calls because we have been consistent on selection,” he added.

Squad Mushfiqur Rahim (capt & wk), Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Sabbir Rahman, Mustafizur Rahman, Taijul Islam, Mehedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mosaddek Hossain, Nasir Hossain, Shafiul Islam

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd