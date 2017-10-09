Mushfiqur Rahim’s statement leaves Bangladesh Cricket Board ‘concerned’

Bangladesh lost the two-match series 0-2 against South Africa. (Source: AP) Bangladesh lost the two-match series 0-2 against South Africa. (Source: AP)

Bangladesh’s disappointing tour of South Africa continued as the visitors lost the second Test and the series. After the defeat, skipper Mushfiqur Rahim made some very controversial comments regarding his captaincy and on-field decisions. BCB president Nazmul Hassan expressed his concern over the right-hander’s statements and said they will investigate the issue.

“It is a matter of the country’s image when he [Mushfiqur] makes these statements on tour,” Hassan was quoted as saying by ESPNcricnfo. “The board is concerned with his statement because it is not consistent with the information we have. So it is important to find out from him what’s happening. We have to investigate the issue, but only after the series. We will sort out what’s bothering him. If there’s no way out and if we see that leaving the captaincy will be good for Mushfiqur, then we will decide accordingly,” he added.

“I think it was my mistake to win the toss,” Rahim had said at the post-match presser after day’s play. “I have been trying to do everything honestly for the last 12 years. But in these last two games it seems it would have been better had I lost the toss. I think it is my personal failure. I am not able to motivate my players or guide my bowlers,” he added.

Mentioning about the captaincy and on-field decision, Hassan said, “I don’t think it is the captaincy but something else is bothering him. It could be the management, coach or even us. If we can figure it out, we will solve the problem. But let me ask you something: is it the management’s decision to field first in the second Test? Let us find out.”

The BCB president also mentioned about Rahim’s quiet nature and suggested that they need to intervene in the matter in order to get the clear picture.

“There’s nothing to hide in this case of who took the decision. Management gives a plan. If they don’t give a plan, what’s the use of having coaching staff?”

“Mushfiq is a little different than others, not in a negative sense. He doesn’t express himself much. The quiet types are hard to understand. And they end up saying unexpected things,” Hassan said.

“For example, there isn’t a captain in the world who’d say it was wrong of me to win the toss. But he has said it. Is this a way to answer a question? It shows that he’s having some problem, but I knew it from before. He wants to perform all the time. If he doesn’t do well, he becomes disheartened in the field. His team-mates have to encourage him, and not the other way around. He becomes demoralised, goes into his shell. But he is one of our best batsmen. He has given a lot for the country,” Hassan added.

