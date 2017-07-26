Bangladesh bowling coach Courtney Walsh confident of Mustafizur Rahman’s return against Australia

Mustafizur Rahman failed to make a mark at the Champions Trophy with just one wicket. (Source: File) Mustafizur Rahman failed to make a mark at the Champions Trophy with just one wicket. (Source: File)

Bangladesh bowling coach Courtney Walsh said on Tuesday that Mustafizur Rahman is all set to make a return against Australia for next month’s home series. “I noticed he was falling away a little bit in England. We have been trying to get him to be more upright and balanced so that he can pull through,” Walsh told reporters.

The 21-year-old, also known as “Fizz”, took 26 wickets in his first nine one-day matches, becoming Bangladesh’s leading fast bowler. He made his mark in 2015 when he took consecutive five-wicket hauls against India, but after suffering a shoulder injury, his form took a backseat. Since his return to international cricket, he has taken just 13 wickets in 18 matches.

Mustafizur featured in the Champions Trophy but failed to make a mark as he picked up one wicket in four matches.

“We are also trying to get back his pace to where it used to be and get him a little bit closer to the stumps. He knows what needs to be done as well. I have to give him credit because he is eager to get out there and practice,” the Caribbean great said.

Bangladesh appointed Walsh as their bowling coach in September last year. The West Indian legend said that he wanted Mustafizur’s bowling action to remain the same. “I wouldn’t say he will have a new bowling action but we are trying to get him more balanced at the crease and get him a bit closer to the stumps. Last couple of days, he has been close to what he used to be. He is heading in the right direction.”, Walsh concluded.

Australia are scheduled to play two Test matches in Bangladesh in August and Mustafizur will be expected to lead the Bangladesh pace attack. However, Australia’s senior players have reportedly voted to boycott the tour if their long-running pay dispute with the administrative board Cricket Australia does not end.

