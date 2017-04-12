Bangladesh bowler bowls bizarre over, concedes 92 runs in four deliveries

In a bizarre incident a Bangladesh club cricketer conceded 92 runs in four legal deliveries. He did this as a sign of protest against poor umpiring in the Dhaka Second Division Cricket League.

Lalmatia Club’s opening bowler Sujon Mahmud bowled an incredible number of 15 no-balls and 13 wides that also reached the boundary. His four legal deliveries went for 12 runs as opponents Axiom won by 10 wickets. The 32-ball over saw Axiom complete a 10-wicket win in just 0.4 overs, having racked up 92.

Lalmatia had been dismissed for 88 after being put into bat. However, they were miffed with several umpiring decisions that went against them in the match on Tuesday.

“It started at the toss,” Lalmatia general secretary Adnan Rahman Dipon told the Dhaka Tribune.

“My captain was not allowed to see the coin and we were sent to bat first and … the umpires’ decisions went against us.” The tournament has been plagued by umpiring controversy.

In another incident Fear Fighters Sporting Club’s bowler Tasnim Hasan did something similar on Monday. Hasan gave away 69 runs in seven legitimate deliveries to protest against the poor umpiring.

