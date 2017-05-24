Bangladesh beat New Zealand by five wickets but Black Caps win tri-series title

Bangladesh bowlers restricted New Zealand to 170 for 8. (Source: AP) Bangladesh bowlers restricted New Zealand to 170 for 8. (Source: AP)

At one stage New Zealand were 156 for the loss of one wicket. They looked good for a big total. Tom Latham and Neil Broom had scored half-centuries and they looked in no real trouble. But, Bangladesh then picked up four quick wickets, including that of the two set batsmen, to put breaks on the run-rate and restricted New Zealand to 270 for the loss of eight wickets in the final ODI of the Tri-Nation Series involving Ireland.

In the end, it proved vital as Bangladesh chased down the 271-run total with five wickets and 10 balls remaining. This was Bangladesh’s first ever win over New Zealand outside their home. The second wicket stand of 136 runs between Tamim Iqbal and Sabbir Rahman set the platform for Bangladesh and despite losing four quick wickets, including that of Sabbir and Tamim, they reached the target safely.

An unbeaten 72-run stand between Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah ensured that they do not lose way and win the one-day international though the win could not give them the tri-series title.

New Zealand topped the chart with 12 points, two more than Bangladesh to win the trophy, a morale boosting effort just before the ICC Champions Trophy which begins in England from June 1.

