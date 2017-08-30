Bangladesh beat Australia by 20 runs: Twitterati enjoy ‘Test cricket at its finest best’

Bnagladesh beat Australia by 20 runs in a remarkable turnaround. (Source: AP) Bnagladesh beat Australia by 20 runs in a remarkable turnaround. (Source: AP)

On one continent, England hosted West Indies and in another, Bangladesh played hosts to Australia. The general complexion for the Ashes rivals, later in the year, suggested a win was on the cards. But sports doesn’t always understand the concept of favourites. There is always the chance of a remarkable tunraround, an upset and on Wednesday, it proved true. On one hand, Shai Hope led West Indies to a stunning five wicket win over England and on the other, Bangladesh took over the advantage from Australia’s grasp to win by 20 runs.

Bangladesh Tigers, always strongly supported, have now in the past 10 months recorded first Test wins over England, Sri Lanka and now Australia. Shakib Al Hasan played a crucial role in Bangladesh’s win as he took two five wicket hauls in the match to finish with ten wickets while also chipping in with 84 runs in the first innings. No wonder he won the match of the honours.

This all unraveled on the fourth day’s play in Mirpur and nullified David Warner’s counter attacking efforts which saw him score his 19th Test ton and just the second in Asia. As the left handed opener brought up the milestone figure, he had contributed 101 runs to Australia’s 143 runs at the time. He was supported by Steve Smith at the other end. Following their dismissal, things went horribly wrong for the visitors to lose one wicket after another.

Well played @BCBtigers on historical test win. Very good test match. 👍 — Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) 30 August 2017

Congrats Bangladesh on a special victory. Getting 86/8 when 107 were needed.

2 wonderful test finishes in 2 days. A treat to watch#BANvAUS — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 30 August 2017

4 days. 942 runs. 40 wickets. And the margin of victory-20 runs. Test Cricket at its very best. Well done Bangladesh. History created. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 30 August 2017

Two amazing Tests in two days! Shows why it is still the pinnacle of the game. Congratulations Bangladesh. — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) 30 August 2017

Sealed. Bangladesh’s first Test win v Australia. — Mohammad Isam (@Isam84) 30 August 2017

Magical scenes in Dhaka. Australia will be the last team to underestimate Bangladesh, who have beaten Eng, SL & Aus in 12 months. #BANvAUS — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) 30 August 2017

History. Eng MCG 1877 SAf Adelaide 1911 WI SCG 31 Pak Karachi 56 India Kanpur 59 NZ Christchurch 74 SL Kandy 99 Bang Dhaka 2017 #BANvAUS — Daniel Brettig (@danbrettig) 30 August 2017

Couple of enthralling test matches this week. How good? #testisbest — BJ Watling (@B_Jwatling) 30 August 2017

Wow well done @westindies and @BCBtigers for the great wins! This shows cricket is a great leveler and anything is possible! #testcricket — Farveez Maharoof (@farveezmaharoof) August 30, 2017

Pat Cummins tried to change the script right at the death with two big sixes in one over to Mehidy Hasan but his efforts were not enough in the end.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd