Bangladesh beat Australia by 20 runs: Twitterati enjoy ‘Test cricket at its finest best’

Bangladesh beat Australia by 20 runs in the opening Test of the two-match series courtesy Shakib Al Hasan's ten wicket haul. The result comes on the back of West Indies' equally pulsating win against England on Tuesday.

bangladesh vs australia, ban vs aus, bangladesh australia tests, ban vs aus twitter, shakib al hasan, cricket news, sports news, indian express Bnagladesh beat Australia by 20 runs in a remarkable turnaround. (Source: AP)
On one continent, England hosted West Indies and in another, Bangladesh played hosts to Australia. The general complexion for the Ashes rivals, later in the year, suggested a win was on the cards. But sports doesn’t always understand the concept of favourites. There is always the chance of a remarkable tunraround, an upset and on Wednesday, it proved true. On one hand, Shai Hope led West Indies to a stunning five wicket win over England and on the other, Bangladesh took over the advantage from Australia’s grasp to win by 20 runs.

Bangladesh Tigers, always strongly supported, have now in the past 10 months recorded first Test wins over England, Sri Lanka and now Australia. Shakib Al Hasan played a crucial role in Bangladesh’s win as he took two five wicket hauls in the match to finish with ten wickets while also chipping in with 84 runs in the first innings. No wonder he won the match of the honours.

This all unraveled on the fourth day’s play in Mirpur and nullified David Warner’s counter attacking efforts which saw him score his 19th Test ton and just the second in Asia. As the left handed opener brought up the milestone figure, he had contributed 101 runs to Australia’s 143 runs at the time. He was supported by Steve Smith at the other end. Following their dismissal, things went horribly wrong for the visitors to lose one wicket after another.

Pat Cummins tried to change the script right at the death with two big sixes in one over to Mehidy Hasan but his efforts were not enough in the end.

