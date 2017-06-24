Bangladesh announce pool of 29 players for Australia, South Africa series

Mashrafe Mortaza is also part of the pool of 29 players. (Source: Reuters) Mashrafe Mortaza is also part of the pool of 29 players. (Source: Reuters)

In a bid to prepare for two important Test series, Bangladesh have announced a pool to 29 players to pick the squads for Australia series and their tour of South Africa later this year. The pool of players was announced on Thursday. The 29 players included big names as Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Tamim Iqbal, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat apart from Mushfiqur Rahim and Mustafizur Rahman.

Bangladesh will first play against Australia who arrive in the country on August 18. The first Test against Bangladesh will begin on August 27 in Dhaka. Before that, Australia will also play a warm-up game in Fatullah. The second Test will begin on September 4 in Chittagong.

Australia had already announced their 13-man squad for the Bangladesh series. The squad is the same as it was during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India earlier this year. Usman Khawaja is also part of the squad.

“They’re very good in their backyard, much like India,” Khawaja told cricket.com.au. “Their wickets are very similar to those in India. It will be a challenge. It’s a tough tour to go to because I haven’t been to Bangladesh before and from all reports, it’s a very congested country, getting around is pretty tough, very different to what we experience in Australia. People think of Bangladesh ‘It’s an easy win, it’s only Bangladesh’ but it’s not like that anymore. They’re very competitive at home so it’s going to be a very good series.”

Bangladesh probables: Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Sabbir Rahman, Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, Mahmudullah Riyad, Liton Kumar Das, Mominul Haque, Mehedi Hasan, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Subhashish Roy, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Rubel Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Sanjamul Islam, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Mohammad Saifuddin, Anamul Haque, Abul Hasan Raju, Al Amin Hossain, Nasir Hossain, Muktar Ali, Tanbir Haider, Saqlain Sajib, Shafiul Islam.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd