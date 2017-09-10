Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan looking to take six-month sabbatical from Tests

Shakib has been a driving force behind Bangladesh’s recent exploits in Test cricket. (Source: AP) Shakib has been a driving force behind Bangladesh’s recent exploits in Test cricket. (Source: AP)

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is reportedly mulling a six-month break from Test cricket. According to Cricbuzz, the Bangladesh Cricket Board is awaiting an official letter from Shakib so as to make the announcement.

“We will take a decision once he submits the official letter,” BCB cricket operations chairman Akram Khan is quoted as saying by Cricbuzz, “We just heard about such a thing but there is nothing official about it.”

Shakib has been a driving force behind Bangladesh’s recent exploits in Test cricket. He is reported to have first mentioned a desire to step away from the longest format of the game to the BCB president, citing fatigue and a need to rejuvenate himself. He is also ready to fulfill his national commitments in limited overs cricket. The BCB had also delayed the announcement of the squad that faces South Africa in an upcoming two-Test series because of Shakib’s request. The squad is expected to travel to South Africa on September 16.

The BCB is hopeful that the ace all rounder will reverse his decision in due time. “I think he will be part of the Test squad. We can only think of a replacement when we get an official letter from him. Until that arrives, we can always feel he is part of the Test squad,” Chief Selector Minhajul Abedin told Cricbuzz on Sunday.

If Shakib does go through with it and submits the letter, he is set to miss the South Africa series and the one against Sri Lanka at home. He has been one of the most important members of the team that defeated England and Australia at home and Sri Lanka away from home.

