Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI: Shakib Al Hasan picks up two wickets in the first over

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score 1st ODI: Bangladesh will aim to kickstart with a win against Zimbabwe. (Source: AP) Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score 1st ODI: Bangladesh will aim to kickstart with a win against Zimbabwe. (Source: AP)

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score 1st ODI: Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Zimbabwe will battle each other in a tri-nation one-day tournament in Dhaka. In the first match, Bangladesh will square-off against Zimbabwe and will be without a coach since their dismal outing in South Africa. Hence, Mashrafe Mortaza and his men have a point to prove and it is not without a reason that they are known as Tigers at home. The presence of veterans Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim will give Bangladesh the edge. Meanwhile, opponents Zimbabwe will be bolstered by the return of Brendan Taylor and Kyle Jarvis while the likes of Hamilton Masakadza, Solomon Mire, Craig Ervine continue to feature in the line-up. Last year in July, Zimbabwe put up a sensational performance when they defeated Sri Lanka in an ODI sereis in the island nation. Hence, they will surely be looking to draw inspiration from that period. Catch the live cricket score of Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI here:

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 1st ODI LIVE Score:

1145 hrs IST: OUT! Two in the over. Craig Ervine is dismissed as Sabbir Rahman takes a fine catch.

1140 hrs IST: OUT! Solomon Mire is stumped.

1135 hrs IST: Hamilton Masakadza and Soloman to open the batting for the visitors. While Shakib-Al-Hasan will bowl the first over.

1132 hrs IST: Mashrafe Mortaza wins the toss and opts to field first

1130 hrs IST: Welcome to the coverage of the first ODI between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe. We are all set to begin with the first ODI of the Tri Series which also features Sri Lanka.

SQUADS:

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Nasir Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman.

Zimbabwe: Hamilton Masakadza, Solomon Mire, Brendan Taylor(w), Craig Ervine, Peter Moor, Sikandar Raza, Malcolm Waller, Kyle Jarvis, Tendai Chatara, Graeme Cremer(c), Blessing Muzarabani

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App