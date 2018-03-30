Ball-tampering saga: Timeline of events that transpired

Former Australian cricket captain Steve Smith addresses the media after arriving at Sydney International Airport. (Source: Reuters) Former Australian cricket captain Steve Smith addresses the media after arriving at Sydney International Airport. (Source: Reuters)

It has been a week since the ball-tampering saga unfolded during the third Test between South Africa and Australia. After Cameron Bancroft was charged with using a yellow tape to tamper the ball last Wednesday, a lot has transpired. Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft were sent back, banned for one Test by ICC. The decision was followed by Cricket Australia banning Smith, Warner for one year and Bancroft for nine months. Smith and Warmer have also been banned for leading the team for two years. Post that, Smith and Warner resigned as captains from Indian Premier League sides Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. CA’S decision was further followed by the IPL banning the two from participating in the tournament this year. Here is a timeline of the events that transpired from the moment Bancroft was caught by the cameras hiding the yellow tape:

March 30

Steve Smith, David Warner were reported for ball-tampering in 2016: Report

World simply wants to see you cry, says R Ashwin on Steve Smith breaking down

David Warner to address media on Saturday over ball-tampering

March 29

We need to change how we play, maybe take a leaf out New Zealand’s book: Darren Lehmann

Find out what the f*** is going on: Words that saved Darren Lehmann

Decision to ban Steve Smith, David Warner from IPL arrived at after consulting Cricket Australia

Cricket Australia loses major sponsor over players’ ‘conspiracy’ to cheat

David Warner apologises for his role in ball-tampering saga: ‘I take responsibility for it’

Kane Williamson says David Warner ‘not a bad person’

I lied. I am very sorry for letting everyone down, says Cameron Bancroft

The old David Warner is back, maybe cricket takes some blame

Steve Smith breaks down at presser, says ‘I’m sorry and I take full responsibility’

ACA questions severity of ball-tampering bans

Former coach Mickey Arthur says Australia ball-tampering scandal inevitable

“Devastating to see this” Twitter reacts to Steve Smith breaking down in Sydney

Darren Lehmann steps down as Australia coach

Steve Smith’s press conference resonated with me, says Rohit Sharma

I have compassion for what Steve Smith’s going through, did send him a text: Faf du Plessis

Cricket Australia chief James Sutherland vows not to resign

Did Steve Smith, David Warner pay for revolt on pay hike against CA, questions Gautam Gambhir

Ball tampering row won’t affect brand IPL: Parthiv Patel

March 28

Meteoric rise of Tim Paine: From quitting cricket and joining Kookaburras to becoming Australia captain

IPL 2018: David Warner steps down as captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad

Air New Zealand takes a dig at ‘naughty boy’ Steve Smith

Ball-tampering aftermath: Steve Smith, David Warner banned for 12 months

“Very harsh” Twitter reacts to Steve Smith, David Warner 12 month ban

BCCI ban Steve Smith, David Warner from IPL 2018

David Warner loses sponsor in aftermath of ball-tampering controversy

Steve Smith, David Warner, Cameron Bancroft suspended by Cricket Australia: Read full text of charges

Hard to reclaim reputations but can reclaim values: Michael Hussey

Steve Smith, David Warner, Cameron Bancroft Australia ban: Here are all the series they will miss

Hurt Australia seek to start new chapter at the Wanderers

Ball-tampering a reality check for all teams in the world, says Hashim Amla

‘What the f*** is going on?’ Darren Lehmann’s words at time of ball-tampering

I don’t see Steve Smith captaining Australia again, says Ian Chappell

Right decision has been taken on Steve Smith, David Warner, says Sachin Tendulkar on ball-tampering controversy

Venkatesh Prasad wants serious action against ball tampering offenders

March 27

Just not cricket

Beyond a brain fade

These things can happen in the heat of the moment, says R Ashwin on ball tampering scandal

What Steve Smith did was absolute stupidity, says Sourav Ganguly

Steve Smith could face year-long ban from Cricket Australia, board’s lucrative broadcast deal on the line

Cricket’s cheating crisis — Gaming the swing: How to reverse logic of a cricket ball’s movement

Australians laugh at themselves in ‘We cheat at cricket’ video as Kevin Pietersen joins in

Darren Lehmann to step down as Australia coach amid ball-tampering controversy: Reports

Australia ball-tampering controversy: Smith, Warner, Bancroft sent back; Darren Lehmann to continue as coach

Australia paid for their win-at-all-costs mentality, says Ottis Gibson

Sunrisers Hyderabad strong enough to replace David Warner: Wriddhiman Saha

Ball-tampering controversy: Steve Smith, David Warner, Cameron Bancroft sent back home, sanctions to follow

March 26

Grime and punishment: Former players question slap on the wrist for Steve Smith, Cameron Bancroft in ball tampering controversy

Steve Smith banned for one Test, steps aside from captaincy after ball tampering admission

Steve Smith not to return to Australia amid reports

From Russia fire to ball tampering saga: Live Updates of top stories of the day

The heel turn of Cricket

Cricket Australia on the backfoot as sponsors keep close eye on ball-tampering scandal

Ball-tampering controversy: How the Australian media launched a scathing attack on Steve Smith and co.

Will be sad if Steve Smith, David Warner don’t play in IPL, says Ashish Nehra

Joe Root denies reports of concerns of Ashes ball-tampering

Sunrisers Hyderabad to wait for Cricket Australia decision on David Warner: VVS Laxman

MCC says change in attitude and culture needed

March 25

South Africa vs Australia: AB de Villiers drives hosts on amid Cameron Bancroft scrutiny

How ball tampering panned out before the Steve Smith-Cameron Bancroft admission of guilt

Steve Smith to remain Australia captain, says Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland in aftermath of ball tampering controversy

Ball tampering incident is blatant cheating, says Michael Clarke

Ball-Tampering: Previous controversies that rocked the cricket world

Australia government calls for removal of Steve Smith as team’s captain after ball-tampering

Steve Smith steps down as Australia captain after ball tampering incident

Steve Smith steps down as Australia captain as repercussions of ball-tampering scandal begin to be felt

No evidence of ball tampering during Ashes, says Stuart Broad

Relations with Australia unaffected by scandal, says South Africa team manager

Steve Smith banned by ICC for one Test, fined 100 per cent of match fee

Ball-tampering: Australia Women skipper Meg Lanning censored from taking questions

Australian fans in Cape Town dismayed at actions of scandal-hit team

One of modern cricket’s great tragedies: Bishan Bedi on ball tampering

Ball-tampering row: Steve Smith banned for one Test, fined 100% match fee, Tweeple say ‘not enough’

Rajasthan Royals wait on BCCI for direction over disgraced Steve Smith

Harbhajan Singh accuses ICC of bias, slams decision in ball-tampering row

Tim Paine laments Australian capitulation in third Test amid ball-tampering scandal

March 24

Ball tampering by Cameron Bancroft, under Steve Smith’s leadership, rocks cricket; watch video

Cameron Bancroft charged for ball tampering, Steve Smith admits senior players had hatched plan

