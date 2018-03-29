Ball-tampering row: I’m sorry and I take full responsibility, Steve Smith breaks down at presser

Steve Smith breaks down during press conference. (Reuters Photo) Steve Smith breaks down during press conference. (Reuters Photo)

Steve Smith could not control his emotions during the press conference in Sydney as he apologised for the ball-tampering scandal that rocked Australia. The former Australia captain broke down on various occasions during the course of the press conference on Thursday. Smith was speaking to the media for the first time after Cricket Australia banned him from cricket for one-year on Tuesday.

“To all of my teammates, to fans of cricket all over the world and to all Australians who are disappointed and angry. I’m sorry,” Smith said. “I take full responsibility … There was a failure of leadership, of my leadership. I’ll do everything I can to make up for my mistake and the damage it’s caused.”

“If any good can come of this, if there can be a lesson to others then I hope I can be a force for change. I know I’ll regret this for the rest of my life. I’m absolutely gutted. I hope in time I can earn back respect and forgiveness.”

“I don’t blame anyone. I’m the captain of the Australian team. It’s on my watch and I take responsibility for what happened last Saturday.

Watch LIVE: Steve Smith addresses the media after returning home to Sydney http://t.co/ljh0A32bMh — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) 29 March 2018

“Cricket is the greatest sport in the world. It’s been my life and I hope it can be again. I’m sorry and I’m absolutely devastated,” he said.

“It hurts … I’m deeply sorry. I love the game of cricket. I love entertaining young kids … I just want to say sorry for the pain I’ve brought to Australia, to the fans and the public,” he said.

