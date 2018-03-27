Ball tampering scandal: Steve Smith shouldn’t have involved the youngster, that’s upsetting Australian fans

The Australian newspapers were merciless on Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft. The Australian newspapers were merciless on Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft.

WRITTEN BY GLENN MITCHELL

I was actually watching the Newlands Test unfold live and I must admit when I saw the visuals, my first thoughts were that the television commentators were trying to make something perhaps out of nothing. Then as it continued, I was shocked, totally shocked and this reaction is mirrored 100 per cent by the Australian fans. Most people here in Australia are like me; they simply cannot believe that Steve Smith orchestrated something like that with some of the senior players.

Australia has always been an aggressive sporting nation. It was Steve Waugh who first coined the word mental disintegration, which most of the world calls sledging. I think a lot of that is cultural. The way the Australians play Sheffield Shield and the way the men play club cricket at weekends, there is a very different personality trait in the way the Australians carry-on on a sporting field.

However, having said that, I can’t think of any other Australian team that has come close to doing something like this. And that’s the reason for the present outcry in Australia. It’s one thing for David Warner to get into a sledging match, but to do something that is outright cheating, there’s no other way you can look at it. A lot of people have said they would rather see Australia lose than try to win by cheating. It’s totally hollow. I didn’t watch the game last night. I’m a massive cricket fan, but I couldn’t see the point in turning the television on to watch the last day’s play. To me, it was completely meaningless.

There has been a big groundswell about this line in the sand. Australia has this stupid philosophy that they believe they put the line in the sand. They need to realise that there were two teams playing, there is the match referee and the umpire around as well. The cricketing world stands for different colours, religions, creeds and political systems. So what is acceptable, or everyday banter in Australia, might not be acceptable in other parts of the world. And cricketers and other sports persons in Australia need to be more cognizant of that.

I think the biggest test now, for whoever captains the Australian team, whoever coaches them in the future and whoever makes up that Australian team, is that the whole image and attitude of Australian cricket needs to change. Having been to India a few times, I know there’s a great affection for Australian players with regard to their ability, but there has often been a lack of respect for Australian players with regard to their behaviour. I can fully appreciate and understand that. Australia have this massive black cross alongside their name of ball tampering, they also need to ensure that they won’t be doing that again and not make themselves a further target of ridicule and critcism in the cricketing world.

Nothing as big as this

I can’t remember in my time of either covering or following sports as a fan in Australia that was anything as big as this. Perhaps, the only one that could be compared to a degree was the under-arm incident involving the Chappell brothers. What Greg Chappell did on that day was not against the Laws of the Game. At that time, you could bowl underarm whenever you wanted to. So he was not breaking any rules. But he was playing outside what you would then deem to be the spirit of the game. Smith ordered or orchestrated something that was beyond the spirit of the game but it was also against the rules. So it is vastly different.

I also think that there has been a cover-up by the Australian captain. Now whether Cricket Australia and their integrity unit can prove this to be the case, you cannot tell me that what Smith said after that day’s play, that Darren Lehmann, the coach, had no part in it and he had no awareness of it. Well, that beggars disbelief when you see the way the entire incident has being pieced together.



Lehmann saw something. When Bancroft was rubbing the ball, there is no sign in the initial vision of anything untoward except for the fact that you saw him put his hand in his pocket, take something out, rub the ball, put the hand back. If Darren Lehmann knew nothing why would you then tell the 12the man on a walkie talkie, ‘please go out and talk to him’.

Now after that, I saw the two talk shortly after that, there was that isolated vision of him taking the offending piece of material out of his pocket and putting it down the front of his cricket creams. Lehmann must have been aware of what they were doing, otherwise it wouldn’t have precipitated that walkie talkie conversation. Unless you knew what he had in his hand even though it was not able to be seen at that stage, you wouldn’t have gone to that consequence. So, I believe Smith, in some ways, tried to cover up and say that Lehmann didn’t know.

The way things unfolded and everything we have seen, I do not believe that is the truth. There are some people who are saying Faf du Plessis, as South African captain, got into problems with the ball in Australia a few years ago, and got demerit points–he didn’t get a suspension. Mike Atherton at Lord’s in 1994 got fined for having sand in the pocket – not a suspension. People are saying why Smith should be treated differently?

Not doing it himself

The difference is Smith didn’t do it himself. He orchestrated the whole thing. He promoted and condoned the other player to do it. He involved the leadership group to do it. And there was an extensive attempt to cover it up on the ground. What Faf and Atherton did, as captains they choose to do it themselves. You don’t ever ask someone to do what you yourself can’t do. If he wanted to do that, he himself should have done it. He would then not have involved a young player like Bancroft. And that’s what is upsetting Australian cricket fans.

I don’t think he can captain Australia ever again. Cricket Australia are going to come very heavily on him. People of such great standing like Adam Gilchrist and Jason Gillespie have made comments in the last 48 hours that they cannot see how Smith can continue to be the captain. Ian Chappell has said the same thing. Now that you have sponsors bankrolling Cricket Australia and you have fans who could say I can’t give a damn now, I am not going to pay money to go and watch Boxing day Test match as they have lost faith in him.

He may maintain his place as a batsman but I don’t think he will remain as captain. I definitely don’t think David Warner will remain as the vice-captain. And I don’t think they should. As for the future, I think we won’t see this type of thing again in Australian cricket. But with Armstrong we thought we won’t be seeing drugs in cycling but we still continue to see cases. I think there has been such a seismic shock in Australia I don’t think any cricketer would contemplate doing such a thing again.

The other issue for Australia is to dial down their boorish behaviour on field and there has to be some changes now; otherwise every time an Australian player crosses the line, even if it is like Warner who is docked two demerit points for abuse on the field, it will automatically be tied with those players who tampered with the ball. Australia will now have to play clean cricket. They need to behave themselves. Otherwise every time they don’t, they would be reminded of this atrocious act in Cape Town.

