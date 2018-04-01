Ball-tampering row: It’s all my fault and it’s killing me, says David Warner’s wife Candice

David Warner arrives with his wife Candice and their children. (Source: AP) David Warner arrives with his wife Candice and their children. (Source: AP)

Former Australia vice-captain David Warner’s wife Candice took the blame for the ball-tampering scandal that has gotten her husband banned for one year by Cricket Australia. She claimed that the entire Sonny Bill Williams fiasco took it’s toll on the game.

In an interview to Sydney’s Sunday Telegraph, Candice said, “I feel like it’s all my fault and it’s killing me, it’s absolutely killing me. He was protecting me as much as he could and protecting the girls (their daughters)”.

After South Africa officials were photographed with fans wearing masks of a New Zealand rugby player Williams who reportedly dated Candice before she met Warner. The masks were brought into the stadium days after Warner’s run-in with South Africa’s Quinton De Kock. Warner later claimed that De Kock had made ‘vile and disgusting’ remarks about his wife.

“But Dave would come home from the game and see me in tears in the bedroom, and the girls just looking at their mum, it’s been heartbreaking,” she said. “When we were in Cape Town and Port Elizabeth, Dave would come home and, yes, I always put on a strong front and I turn out to the games.”

“But seeing them wearing the masks, to have people staring and pointing and laughing at me, to have the signs, to have, you know, the songs made up about me, I would have to sit there and cope that.”

On Warner evading questions on ball-tampering during his press conference on Saturday, Candice said, “I’m sure there were things he wanted to say but he just couldn’t get it out. He is hurting. He is seriously, seriously struggling and he’s not in a great headspace.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd