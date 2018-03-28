Ball tampering row: Don’t think one year ban is the answer, says Shane Warne

Shane Warne is Australia’s Tets leading wicket-taker. (Source: AP) Shane Warne is Australia’s Tets leading wicket-taker. (Source: AP)

Former Australian spinner Shane Warne believes that a one year ban to Steve Smith and David Warner is harsh and the punishment does not befit the crime committed by the duo. Stating that their actions were indefensible, Warne maintained that the players’ embarrassing act called for a hefty fine, suspension for a match and removal from captaincy duties. In a statement released on Facebook, the legendary leg-spinner voiced his opinion saying that according to him a proper punishment would have been to miss the fourth Tests match, a huge fine, and be sacked as captain and vice-captain.

“Like every other Australian and cricket lover around the world was shocked and angered by what we saw in Cape Town. We are all so hurt and angry and maybe we weren’t so sure how to react. We’d just never seen it before. But the jump to hysteria is something that has elevated the offence beyond what they actually did, and maybe we’re at a point where the punishment just might not fit the crime.”

“But what are the players guilty of ?”, questioned Warner. “Cheating via Ball tampering and bringing the game into disrepute. Their opposing captain in this series, South Africa’s Faf du Plessis, has been charged with the offence twice, and opening bowler Vernon Philander once. The list of players who have been charged with ball tampering is long and contains some of the biggest names in the game, like Sachin Tendulkar and Mike Atherton.”

“Then there’s the idea of pre-meditated cheating. But are there levels of ball tampering, or is it just ball tampering ? is putting a mint in your pocket so you can shine a ball on the field pre-meditated cheating, or just ball tampering. What about putting sunscreen on the ball? You either ball tamper or you don’t. For that reason, I don’t think at the moment talk of the punishment is fitting the crime ie a 12-month ban,” he concluded by saying.

“Their actions were indefendable, and they need to be severely punished. But I don’t think a one year ban is the answer. My punishment would have been to miss the fourth Tests match, a huge fine, and be sacked as captain and vice-captain. But they should still be allowed to play after that,” he said.

