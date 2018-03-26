Ball-tampering controversy: How the Australian media launched a scathing attack on Steve Smith and co.

Australian media launched a scathing attack on its cricket team. (Source: Twitter/Michael Miller) Australian media launched a scathing attack on its cricket team. (Source: Twitter/Michael Miller)

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke voiced concerns over the intense media scrutiny that Steve Smith and his team will be put under when they return home in the aftermath of the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa. However, the Australian media have torn into the “rotten” team culture under the leadership of Steve Smith and blasted the Kangaroos for their disdainful act. The episode which has rocked Australian cricket has drawn widespread criticism across all sections with some even blaming the political turmoil back home as one of the primary reasons. Meanwhile, let’s take a look at how the papers roasted Steve Smith and Australian team after cricket scandal.

From comparisons to Richard Nixon’s ‘Watergate’ to labeling it as one of the most shameful chapters in Australian cricket, the media Down Under reacted with shock and shame to the entire incident.

“Aussie Cheating Scandal – SHAME” – read The Daily Telegraph, “Smith’s Shame” – read The Australian. Elsewhere – “Caught With Their Pants Down” – read The Mercury while The Advertiser read – “Smith Falls on his Sword”. ”

“Sack them all”, wrote The Herald Sun. “It’s just not cricket, but have we gone too far?”- The Chronicle said in a piece. In another, The Canberra Times wrote – “For Australian cricket, arrogance rewarded just led to more arrogance.”

The Sydney Morning Herald slammed the Australian cricket team’s leadership saying it had “lost the plot” and there will be a heavy price to pay.

NT News carried a cheeky headline. NT News carried a cheeky headline.

Meanwhile, troubles for the Australian cricket team continue to mount as reports of sponsors backing out continue to gather momentum. Australia cricket’s major sponsors are reconsidering their relationship with the national side in the wake of the ball-tampering controversy.

