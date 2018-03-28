Ball-tampering a reality check for all teams in the world, says Hashim Amla

Hashim Amla during the third Test against Australia. (Reuters) Hashim Amla during the third Test against Australia. (Reuters)

Cricket Australia on Wednesday imposed a 12-month ban on former Australia captain Steve Smith and former vice-captain David Warner and 9-month on Cameron Bancroft after the three were found guilty of being involved in the ball-tampering incident during the third Test against South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town. With the sanctions on their head, the trio was asked to leave the country and will no longer play a part in the fourth Test which is scheduled to start from Friday.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the fourth Test at Wanderers in Johannesburg, South Africa opening batsman Hashim Amla said that the incident is a reality check for all. “The ball-tampering incident gives every team in the world a reality check,” he was quoted as saying by news agency AFP. The right-hand batsman further added that the events has raised several questions. “What kind of cricket do you want to play? It has probably given the ICC a lot more headaches and the opportunity now is for the governing bodies to show us, where is this line?” he said.

The 34-year old said that the Proteas will continue to focus on cricket in the 4th Test. With all the distractions, there is not much we can do from our perspective,” he said.

“I am grateful that we are sitting in the South African change room without the shadows hanging over us. For us it is about the cricket. You’ve got to keep your focus as professional sportsmen,” he added.

South Africa are currently leading the 4-Test series by 2-1. Even if the 4th Test goes for a draw, the home side will clinch the series.

