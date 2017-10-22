India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Ball boy takes a stunner behind the ropes; watch video

A ball boy took a stunning catch beyond the ropes during India’s match against New Zealand. A ball boy took a stunning catch beyond the ropes during India’s match against New Zealand.

A ball boy at the Wankhede stadium on Sunday caught everyone’s attention after he took a stunning one-handed catch behind the boundary ropes during the first ODI between India and New Zealand. The incident happened on the second delivery of the 25th over when Adam Milne bowled a short delivery to Indian skipper Virat Kohli and the right-hander pulled the ball away to fine leg.

The ball did go away for a maximum but it was caught by the ball boy who was sitting in that particular area behind the ropes.

Earlier, India captain Kohli opted to bat first after winning the toss but the opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan were dismissed cheaply by Trent Boult and the hosts were reduced to 2/29. Kedar Jadhav, who came in at number 4, steadied the ship with Kohli as the two scored 42 for the third wicket before Jadhav was dismissed by Mitchell Santner for 12.

Later, wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik did get his eye in but failed to convert the start as he was sent back to the hut by Tim Southee for 37.

India are coming into this series after a 4-1 win against Australia in 5-ODI series at home. The Virat Kohli-led side has been in sublime form especially in the limited overs format. They defeated England at home, then ended as runners-up in ICC Champions Trophy and followed it with a thumping 5-0 win against Sri Lanka away from home. India also defeated Sri Lanka in Tests as well as in the only T20I during that tour.

