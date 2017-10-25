Must-reads
‘Back to winning ways’: Twitterati relieved after India beat New Zealand in 2nd ODI

Twitter called India's victory against New Zealand 'back to winning ways' and praised the Virat Kohli's side for the comeback.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: October 25, 2017 10:13 pm
india vs new zealand, ind v nz, new zealand tour of india, 2nd odi, pune odi, cricket, sports news, indian express India beat New Zealand by six wickets in Pune. (Source: Reuters)
India on Wednesday beat New Zealand in the second ODI by six wickets in Pune to level the series 1-1. India rode on half-centuries from Shikhar Dhawan and Dinesh Karthik to chase down 231-run target against Kane Williamson’s side, who won the toss and chose to bat first. India bowlers produced a spectacular performance against the opponents to restrict the Black Caps to 230 for 9 in 50 overs.

Twitter praised the Indian side’s comeback in the must-win game, calling it ‘back to winning ways’. Here are few of the best reactions from Twitter:

