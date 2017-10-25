‘Back to winning ways’: Twitterati relieved after India beat New Zealand in 2nd ODI

India beat New Zealand by six wickets in Pune. (Source: Reuters) India beat New Zealand by six wickets in Pune. (Source: Reuters)

India on Wednesday beat New Zealand in the second ODI by six wickets in Pune to level the series 1-1. India rode on half-centuries from Shikhar Dhawan and Dinesh Karthik to chase down 231-run target against Kane Williamson’s side, who won the toss and chose to bat first. India bowlers produced a spectacular performance against the opponents to restrict the Black Caps to 230 for 9 in 50 overs.

Twitter praised the Indian side’s comeback in the must-win game, calling it ‘back to winning ways’. Here are few of the best reactions from Twitter:

Bhuvneshwar has to be the Man of The Match. Three wickets. Two with the new ball. One to break a partnership. #IndvNZ — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 25, 2017

Must Win Game brought the best out of Team India. Bowlers set up a dominating performance. Well played. @scottbstyris, it’s 1-1 ???? #IndvNZ — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 25, 2017

Whenever under pressure they are responding well #Teamindia. Putting the must wins in the bag this year #2017 #INDvsNZ — subramani badrinath (@s_badrinath) October 25, 2017

Congratulations India on a comprehensive victory. The bowlers set it up. Very happy for @DineshKarthik . Over to Kanpur now.#indvsnz — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) October 25, 2017

Congrats India.This was a thorough professional victory. Bhuvi & Bumrah were brilliant. Great contribution from @SDhawan25 & @DineshKarthik — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 25, 2017

Congrats Team India ???? for winning the 2nd ODI. Good to see a complete team performance to bounce back in the series ??@BCCI — Manoj Tiwary (@tiwarymanoj) October 25, 2017

