‘Back to winning ways’: Twitterati relieved after India beat New Zealand in 2nd ODI

India on Wednesday beat New Zealand in the second ODI by six wickets in Pune to level the series 1-1. India rode on half-centuries from Shikhar Dhawan and Dinesh Karthik to chase down 231-run target against Kane Williamson’s side, who won the toss and chose to bat first. India bowlers produced a spectacular performance against the opponents to restrict the Black Caps to 230 for 9 in 50 overs.
Twitter praised the Indian side’s comeback in the must-win game, calling it ‘back to winning ways’. Here are few of the best reactions from Twitter:
Bhuvneshwar has to be the Man of The Match. Three wickets. Two with the new ball. One to break a partnership. #IndvNZ
— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 25, 2017
Must Win Game brought the best out of Team India. Bowlers set up a dominating performance. Well played. @scottbstyris, it’s 1-1 ???? #IndvNZ
— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 25, 2017
Back to winning ways #TeamIndia level it up 1-1 Congrats to @imVkohli & @BCCI on 6 wicket win #INDvNZ ???? knocks @DineshKarthik & @SDhawan25
— Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) October 25, 2017
Whenever under pressure they are responding well #Teamindia. Putting the must wins in the bag this year #2017 #INDvsNZ
— subramani badrinath (@s_badrinath) October 25, 2017
Congratulations India on a comprehensive victory. The bowlers set it up. Very happy for @DineshKarthik . Over to Kanpur now.#indvsnz
— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) October 25, 2017
Congrats India.This was a thorough professional victory. Bhuvi & Bumrah were brilliant. Great contribution from @SDhawan25 & @DineshKarthik
— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 25, 2017
Congrats Team India ???? for winning the 2nd ODI. Good to see a complete team performance to bounce back in the series ??@BCCI
— Manoj Tiwary (@tiwarymanoj) October 25, 2017
