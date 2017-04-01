Back injury forces AB de Villiers out of SA domestic One day Meet

AB De Villiers is injured was confirmed by Cricket South Africa’s official website. (Source: File) AB De Villiers is injured was confirmed by Cricket South Africa’s official website. (Source: File)

The Royal Challengers Bangalore will be worried after their star batsman AB de Villiers pulled out of the final of the Momentum One Day Cup — domestic 50-overs meet due to back pain.

That De Villiers is injured was confirmed by Cricket South Africa’s official website.

“About to get underway in Centurion. The big team news from either team is that AB de Villiers misses out due to a back injury,” cricet South Africa’s official twitter handle @Official CSA tweeted.

The extent of De Villuers’ injury has not been confirmed by either the player or the cricket board.

It may well be the case that De Villiers is preserving himself for the million dollar league and didn’t risk himself by appearing for the Titans in the final against Warriors played at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

