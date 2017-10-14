Special Coverage
  • Babar Azam and seamers spur Pakistan to 83-run victory against Sri Lanka in first ODI

Babar Azam and seamers spur Pakistan to 83-run victory against Sri Lanka in first ODI

Pakistan rode on Babar Azam's century and brilliant bowling by its seamers upfront to notch a convincing 83-run victory against Sri Lanka in the first one-day international on Friday.

By: AP | Published:October 14, 2017 12:43 am
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Babar Azam, Hasan Ali, Niroshan Dickwella, sports news, cricket, Indian Express Seamers Hasan Ali and Rumman Raees snared six wickets in between them. (Source: AP)
Related News

Pakistan rode on Babar Azam’s century and brilliant bowling by its seamers upfront to notch a convincing 83-run victory against Sri Lanka in the first one-day international on Friday.

Azam returned to form with 103 off 131 balls and Shoaib Malik swelled Pakistan total to 292-6 by smashing 81 off 61 deliveries after being sent into bat.

Seamers Hasan Ali and Rumman Raees snared six wickets in between them before Lahiru Thirimanne (53) and Akila Dananjaya (50 not out) delayed the inevitable and carried Sri Lanka to 209-8.

Malik and Azam combined in a 139-run fourth wicket stand before both fell to seamer Suranga Lakmal (2-47) late in the innings as Pakistan scored 89 runs in the last 10 overs.

The second ODI of five-match series will be played at Abu Dhabi on Monday.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    eigawards

    Best of Express

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
    • Zone A
    • Zone B
    No.
    Team
    P
    W
    L
    D
    Pts

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
    Oct 13, 201721:00 IST
    Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune
    34
    Zone B - Match 123
    FT
    30
    Bengal Warriors beat Tamil Thalaivas (34-30)
    Oct 14, 201720:00 IST
    Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune
    VS
    Zone B - Match 124
    Oct 14, 201721:00 IST
    Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune
    VS
    Zone A - Match 125

    eigawards
    India was physically finished by first 45 minutes against Ghana 