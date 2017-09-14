Only in Express

Baba Indrajith hits double hundred in Duleep Trophy

Baba Indrajith hit a fine double hundred to propel India Red to a formidable 383. In his innings of 200, Indrajith faced 280 deliveries and hit twenty boundaries and six maximums.

Published:September 14, 2017 7:02 pm
Baba Indrajith, duleep trophy, cricket news, Baba Indrajith faced 280 balls, hitting 20 boundaries and six sixes.
Tamil Nadu right-hander Baba Indrajith hit a fine double hundred to propel India Red to a formidable 383. In his innings of 200, Indrajith faced 280 deliveries and hit twenty boundaries and six maximums. However, none of the other batsmen stood up to the task.

The stylish Tamil Nadu right-hander Baba Indrajith’s innings was the reason that Reds innings got some semblance of respectability after being reduced to 205 for 9 at one stage. But from thereon he batted sensibly and went from one milestone to another. He was ably supported by Vijay Gohil and together they put up a partnership of 178 runs.

Apart from Indrajith, Priyank Panchal (36) and Sudeep Chatterjee (34), got set before being dismissed. The openers added 70 before there was a collapse and Indrajith had to wage a lone battle.

Meanwhile, as per latest updates, responding to 383, India Blue are 92/2 with skipper Suresh Raina and Hanuma Vihari in the middle.

Squads:

India Red Squad

Priyank Panchal, Sudip Chatterjee, Baba Indrajith, Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Gahlaut Rahul Singh, Rishabh Pant, Vijay Gohil, Karn Sharma, Chama Milind, Basil Thampi, Siddarth Kaul

India Blue Squad

Samit Gohel, Ishan Kishan (wk), Manoj Tiwary, Suresh Raina (c), Deepak Hooda, Bhargav Bhatt, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat, Hanuma Vihari, Akshay Wakhare, Pankaj Kumar Rao

