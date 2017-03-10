Baba Aparajith to lead India U-23 at Asian Cricket Council’s Emerging Cup

Baba Aparajith will be leading the Indian U-23 team in the Asian Cricket Council’s Emerging Cup. (Source: File) Baba Aparajith will be leading the Indian U-23 team in the Asian Cricket Council’s Emerging Cup. (Source: File)

Tamil Nadu batsman Baba Aparajith will be leading an India U-23 team in the Asian Cricket Council’s Emerging Cup tournament in Dhaka.

Mumbai’s teenage sensation Prithvi Shaw is also in the squad.

The team comprises of all the young performers at the domestic level including Bengal’s opener Abhimanyu Easwaran, off-spinner Aamir Gani and left-arm pacer Kanishk Seth.

The likes of Hanuma Vihari, Mayank Dagar, Virat Singh have also been included in the squad. Himachal Pradesh’s Ankush Bains is the vice-captain and wicketkeeper.

The junior selection committee also put down a 25-member list of U 19 camp probables that will train at the NCA.

Squad: Abhimanyu Eswaran, Prithvi Shaw, Shubham Gill, Baba Aparajith (C), Hanuma Vihari, Virat Singh, Shivam Chowdhary, Ankush Bains (vc/wk), Rahul Chahar, Mayank Dagar, Amir Gani, Aswin Crist, KR Sashikanth, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kanishk Seth.

NCA U 19 Camp: Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill, Himanshu Rana, Mun Jose, Riyan Parag, S Radhakrishnan, Priyam Garg, Mayank Rawat, Salman F Khan, Harvik Desai, Het Patel, Swapnil Fulpagar, Abhishek Sharma, Anukul Roy, Kamalesh Nagarkoti, Yash Thakur, Shivam Mavi, Ishan Porel, Vivekanand Tiwary, Akash Sen Gupta, Darshan Nalkande, R D Chahar, Shiva Singh, Harsh Thaygi, Bhagat Varna.