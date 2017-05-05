Azhar Ali topples Younis Khan in ICC Test rankings

Azhar Ali’s 105 against the West Indies in the second Test saw him catapult into the top 10 of the ICC’s latest rankings. Azhar Ali’s 105 against the West Indies in the second Test saw him catapult into the top 10 of the ICC’s latest rankings.

Pakistan’s middle-order batsman, Younis Khan, has been toppled by fellow teammate Azhar Ali as his country’s number one Test batsman. Azhar Ali overtook him on the International Cricket Council’s batting rankings. It was Azhar Ali’s 105 against the West Indies in the second Test saw him catapult into the top 10 of the ICC’s latest rankings.

With this jump Azhar Ali, who is also his side’s vice captain, is now level with South Africa batsman Hashim Amla in eighth spot.

It may be recalled here that after the third Test Younis Khan will retire and so will Misbah-ul-Haq. In a column for cricket.com.au last month Misbah spoke about the likes of Azhar Ali stepping up and taking responsibility and wrote,” The onus is now on the likes of Azhar Ali, Asad Shafiq and Sarafraz Ahmed to step up and fill the void,”

“When two Pakistan greats Inzamam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Yousuf left the scene, Younis and I tried to fill that gap. Azhar and Asad have developed in the meantime and now they are at a stage to replace us. We need Azhar and Asad to now take ownership of the Test side, and with players like Babar Azam, Umar Amin, Mohammad Rizwan, Ahmed Shehzad, Usman Salahuddin, Fawad Alam among others in the ranks I am hopeful that Pakistan will remain in good shape. “Every team goes though transition periods and Pakistan is no different.” he wrote.

