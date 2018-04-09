Axar Patel to play county cricket for Durham

Axar Patel will be joining Durham CCC for County Championship.( Sources: PTI) Axar Patel will be joining Durham CCC for County Championship.( Sources: PTI)

All rounder Axar Patel will be joining Durham County Cricket Club for the final six Specsavers County Championship fixtures of the 2018 season. The club confirmed the news on their official Twitter account on Monday.

Patel, who features for Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League, will arrive at Chester-le-Street mid-August and make his debut against Glamorgan on August 19. The 24-year old will then play three four-day fixtures at Emirates Riverside against Northamptonshire, Sussex and Middlesex and will face Leicester at the Fischer County Ground and Warwickshire at Edgbaston.

Durham CCCC announced the news on Twitter and said, “Welcome to the Club, Axar! The Indian all-rounder will join us for the final six County Championship matches of 2018. The KXIP star has taken 79 first-class wickets in 23 matches and averages 48.45 with the bat!”

Welcome to the Club, @akshar2026! The Indian all-rounder will join us for the final six @CountyChamp matches of 2018 ?? http://t.co/WN78lBYAse pic.twitter.com/OaaxxjXpOz — Durham CCC ?? (@DurhamCricket) 9 April 2018

The @lionsdenkxip star has taken 79 first-class wickets in 23 matches & averages 48.45 with the bat! pic.twitter.com/o3RYEO36qb — Durham CCC ?? (@DurhamCricket) 9 April 2018

The all-rounder, who made his debut in first-class cricket in 2012 for state side Gujarat, took his maiden five-wicket haul in just his second match for the side, returning figures of 6/55 in 45 overs against Delhi.

Patel, who is currently 14th in the ICC ODI bowling rankings, has gone on to take 79 first-class wickets in a total of 23 matches till now, including 14 in two matches for India ‘A’ against South Africa ‘A’ in 2015. He also scored a Test century against Baroda and has ten half centuries to his name.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd