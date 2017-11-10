Axar Patel buys luxury car worth over Rs 45 lakh, see pic

Axar Patel with his new car. (Source: Instagram) Axar Patel with his new car. (Source: Instagram)

All-rounder Axar Patel on Friday revealed his new ride Landrover Discovery through an Instagram story. The Discovery is a premium SUV that is priced between Rs 40.57 lakh and Rs 53.58 lakh.

Axar’s Instagram story gave his fans a glimpse of his new car on Friday. The 23-year old had recently played for India in the ODI and T20I series against New Zealand. He claimed two wickets in the first T20I but failed to claim any in the second T20I in Delhi that the hosts won by 53 runs.

Here is a screenshot of the image Axar put up:

In the two ODI matches that he made an appearance in, Axar, who plays for Gujarat in domestic cricket, managed only 1 wicket. His performance against Australia in Nagpur ODI was comparatively better, helping India win by 7 wickets by claiming a hattrick.

Axar, who had twisted his ankle before the series-opener in Chennai, was included in the Indian squad for the last two one-dayers of series against Australia and dropped Ravindra Jadeja.

