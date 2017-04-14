Latest News
  • Away from IPL, Unmukt Chand, Parvez Rasool join Dhaka Premier League

Away from IPL, Unmukt Chand, Parvez Rasool join Dhaka Premier League

Unmukt Chand plays for Prime Bank Cricket Club while Parvez Rasool is playing for Gazi Group Cricketers in Dhaka Premier Divison Cricket League.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 14, 2017 4:23 pm
Unmukt Chand, Unmukt Chand India, India Unmukt Chand, Parvez Rasool, Parvez Rasool India, Prime Bank Cricket Club, Gazi Group Cricketers, Dhaka Premier Divison Cricket League, sports news, sports, cricket news, Cricket, Indian Express Unmukt Chand smashed a fifty for Prime Bank. (Source: Twitter)

After being released from their respective franchises, Indian cricketer Parvez Rasool and and former under-19 captain Unmukt Chand are busy playing the Dhaka Premier Divison Cricket League in Bangladesh. Unmukt Chand who is a part of Prime Bank Cricket Club smashed a 100-ball 61 against Kalabagan Krira Chakra to anchor his team to a convincing win.

Prime Bank Cricket Club consists of players like Sabbir Rahman, Soumya Sarkar and Rubel Hossian.

Unmukt took to social media and uploaded picture on his Twitter account that read, “Good outing in the last game. First win of the season. #dhakapremierleague #primebank #rubelhossain #sabbirrahman #soumyasarkar”.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

On the other side, Jammu and Kashmir cricketer and fromer RCB player Parvez Rasool is also a part of this league as the overseas player. He was released by the franchise but was later called for trials by Rising Pune Supergiant franchise to replace R Ashwin but he again failed to make a mark.

He might have not been able to crack the trials for the on-going IPL but the spinner has performed well for his team Gazi Group Cricketers in Dhaka Premier Divison Cricket League. He has a fifty to his name so far in one match.

Earlier, Ravi Bopara, Sean Williams and Chamara Kapugedera hvae also been a part of this league.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Bachpan mein bahut golu-golu sa tha. Toh hume laga ki cricket khelne se bachcha fit ho jayega 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

12th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 14, 2017 .

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
TODAY

13th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 14, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

14th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 15, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

15th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 15, 2017 .

Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI Punjab

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

16th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 16, 2017 .

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Lions

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai