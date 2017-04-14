Away from IPL, Unmukt Chand, Parvez Rasool join Dhaka Premier League

Unmukt Chand smashed a fifty for Prime Bank. (Source: Twitter) Unmukt Chand smashed a fifty for Prime Bank. (Source: Twitter)

After being released from their respective franchises, Indian cricketer Parvez Rasool and and former under-19 captain Unmukt Chand are busy playing the Dhaka Premier Divison Cricket League in Bangladesh. Unmukt Chand who is a part of Prime Bank Cricket Club smashed a 100-ball 61 against Kalabagan Krira Chakra to anchor his team to a convincing win.

Prime Bank Cricket Club consists of players like Sabbir Rahman, Soumya Sarkar and Rubel Hossian.

Unmukt took to social media and uploaded picture on his Twitter account that read, “Good outing in the last game. First win of the season. #dhakapremierleague #primebank #rubelhossain #sabbirrahman #soumyasarkar”.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

On the other side, Jammu and Kashmir cricketer and fromer RCB player Parvez Rasool is also a part of this league as the overseas player. He was released by the franchise but was later called for trials by Rising Pune Supergiant franchise to replace R Ashwin but he again failed to make a mark.

He might have not been able to crack the trials for the on-going IPL but the spinner has performed well for his team Gazi Group Cricketers in Dhaka Premier Divison Cricket League. He has a fifty to his name so far in one match.

Earlier, Ravi Bopara, Sean Williams and Chamara Kapugedera hvae also been a part of this league.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd