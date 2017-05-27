Away from cricketing activities, Unmukt Chand to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea FA Cup final

Unmukt Chand will be watching his first ever live football match. (Source: Twitter) Unmukt Chand will be watching his first ever live football match. (Source: Twitter)

As the football season is one step closer to its climax, two Premier League giants, Arsenal and Chelsea, face each other in the FA Cup title summit clash. Wembley stadium will be lit up in all its glory as Arsene Wenger’s men look to end their a failed season on a high note while the Blues are looking to claim their second league and Cup double.

Arsenal, who failed to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in 20 years, are looking to win their seventh FA Cup title under Wenger. Victory at Wembley will also make Arsenal the most successful club in the history of the 146-year-old tournament. This match will also see Chelsea’s most decorated player John Terry take the field for the Blues for one last time. However, it is still unclear whether the 36-year old will get to play or not.

Unmukt Chand, who led India Under-19 team to World Cup triumph in 2012, will be in attendance when the Antonio Conte’s men and the title favourites will take the field at Wembly Stadium. Former Mumbai Indians’ player will be watching his first ever football live match.

“Big game tonight. My first live football match at the massive Wembley Stadium,” the right-handed batsman wrote on his Twitter handle.

Big game tonight. My first live football match at the massive Wembley stadium. #arsenalvschelsea#FACupFinal#Wembleypic.twitter.com/wlc1bZHAcG — Unmukt Chand (@UnmuktChand9) 27 May 2017

Earlier, Indian openers KL Rahul and Murali Vijay had attended Manchester United’s match against Everton, when the duo was in the city after the were sidelined for the tenth edition of the IPL due to injuries.

