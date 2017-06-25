Away from cricket, Suresh Raina spends time with wife Priyanka, daughter Gracia in Paris, see pic

Suresh Raina with wife Priyanka and daughter Gracia. (Source: Instagram) Suresh Raina with wife Priyanka and daughter Gracia. (Source: Instagram)

Away from cricketing duties, Suresh Raina is spending time with daughter Gracia and wife Priyanka Chaudhary in Paris. Raina, who played his last international match against England in 2017, was with wife Priyanka in Amsterdam earlier this month. Enjoying family time in France, Raina posted a photo on Instagram and wrote, “Bonjour 🙋‍♂️ #paris #breakfast #Gracia.” Raina, who was blessed with a daughter in 2016, has got Gracia’s name inked on his left hand.

Considered to be one of finest fielders in the Indian team, Raina is currently eyeing to make a comeback in the national team. Raina has been training hard on his fitness in Amsterdam. The left-handed batsman, who captained Gujarat Lions in the tenth edition of the Indian Premier League, has featured in the most number of matches in the tournament.

Bonjour 🙋‍♂️ #paris #breakfast #Gracia A post shared by Suresh Raina (@sureshraina3) on Jun 25, 2017 at 2:33am PDT

Raina’s inconsistent performance with the bat has been the reason behind his exclusion from the Indian squad. His last appearance in the 50-over format was against South Africa in 2015, where he scored 12 runs. Recently, in Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) new list of contracted players, Raina failed to find a place in either of the three categories [A, B, C]. With a long away season ahead, Raina would hope to break into one of the limited-overs side and keep his chances of playing the 2019 World Cup for India alive.

