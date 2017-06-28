Away from cricket, Stuart Binny enjoys vacation with wife Mayanti Langer, see pic

Mayanti Langer received applause on social media for hilariously taking on trolls on social media in a video. (Source: Instagram) Mayanti Langer received applause on social media for hilariously taking on trolls on social media in a video. (Source: Instagram)

Stuart Binny posted a pic with wife and television anchor Mayanti Langer. The two are vacationing in Phu Cuoc island situated in Vietnam. Binny was not selected for the Indian team that are in the West Indies for a five match ODI series. He was also left out of the squad that played in the recently concluded ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

Binny was most recently part of Royal Challengers Bangalore’s disastrous season in the 2017 edition of the Indian Premier League. RCB, who were runners up in the previous edition, won just three of the 10 matches they played. This included crushing defeats such as the one against Kolkata Knight Riders in which they only managed to make 49 runs. Binny played in eight of those matches, picking four wickets and scoring 78 runs. Binny last played for India in 2016 in a T20I against West Indies in USA. India lost that match by one run.

Mayanti Langer was the principal presenter for the Star Network broadcasting the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 to India. She has gained near universal praise for her presentation of facts of the match and knowledge of the game and is widely regarded one of the best cricket presenters. She also received applause for hilariously taking on trolls on social media in a video. She is not involved with India’s current tour of West Indies. India currently lead the five match One Day International series 1-0. While they won the second match by a whopping 105 runs, the first one was washed out.

