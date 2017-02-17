Away from cricket, MS Dhoni shares video of him training his dogs, watch video

MS Dhoni is making the most of the extra time that he has got since resigning as Indian captain. (Source: MS Dhoni Instagram) MS Dhoni is making the most of the extra time that he has got since resigning as Indian captain. (Source: MS Dhoni Instagram)

MS Dhoni seems to be making the most of his time away from the game. The former Indian skipper, who was recently involved with India’s convincing series victories against England in the ODI and T20 series, doesn’t have to go on national duty until the ICC Champions Trophy in June. And so, he looks to be trying to make the most of the time he has at home that he had lost while being involved as Indian captain.

Dhoni put up a video of him playing with his three dogs at home. In it, Dhoni can be first seen showing the ball to his pets and making sure that they are braced for catching the ball before throwing. He then watches with glee as his dogs jump about, looking just as happy as the former Indian skipper himself.

A post shared by @mahi7781 on Feb 16, 2017 at 9:48pm PST

This comes only a couple of days after Dhoni put another video in his Instagram account in which he is seen crawling alongside his daughter Ziva in an incredibly adorable moment.

Dhoni had retired from Tests in 2014 and in January 2017, he also gave up captaincy of the Indian limited overs setup. Virat Kohli replaced him as Indian captain and has thus far enjoyed extraordinary success. Although Kohli may have bettered Dhoni’s stats with the bat, he still has a long way to go before he can match the Ranchi batsman’s record as captain.

Dhoni is regarded as one of India’s most successful captains. It was under him that India got to the number one position in Test rankings. He is also the only captain to have won all three ICC trophies; the T20 World Cup, the Champions Trophy and the ICC World Cup.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd