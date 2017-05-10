Away from cricket, India opener KL Rahul chills in Goa; see pics

KL Rahul, still recovering from injury, was excluded from the Indian squad that will play ICC Champions Trophy 2017. (Source: Instagram) KL Rahul, still recovering from injury, was excluded from the Indian squad that will play ICC Champions Trophy 2017. (Source: Instagram)

India opener KL Rahul, who is recovering from shoulder injury and is likely to be away from cricket for a month at least, is making most of his off days by holidaying in Goa. The right-hander underwent surgery last month. Rahul, who plays for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League, was ruled out of the tenth edition before the tournament began.

Away from action, Rahul took to social media and uploaded a picture on his Instagram account that said, “We travel not to escape life , but for life not to escape us. #sweetescape #abetterplace”. He is certainly making most of this period and enjoying in Goa.

The right-hander uploaded another photo with a caption,”Working on my tan. Oh wait I was born with that. Hahah!! #throwback #holiday #enjoythesimplethings”.

India, who would enter Champions Trophy to defend the title, have announced the 15-men squad and have picked Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan as the first choice openers while Ajinkya Rahane has made a cut in the team as a backup opener.

India defeated England in the final of 2013 Champions Trophy by 5 runs to win the tournament. The Men in Blue were led by MS Dhoni who bagged his third ICC major title after the final win and became the only captain in the world to do so. He won ICC World T20 2007 while lifted ICC World Cup 2011.

India will play their first match on June 5 against Pakistan while later will lock horns with Sri Lanka and South Africa respectively. The ICC Champions Trophy 2017’s final is scheduled to conclude on June 18 in Kennington Oval, London.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd