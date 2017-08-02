Away blues: How Ranji Trophy 2016-17 became nightmare for officials

The Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan players had to endure lengthy and uncomfortable bus-rides either while travelling to a venue between matches or on a daily basis. (Representational) The Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan players had to endure lengthy and uncomfortable bus-rides either while travelling to a venue between matches or on a daily basis. (Representational)

Watch your plate

Assam coach Sunil Joshi had complained about how his players were restricted to taking only one vada and one bonda while snacks were being served in Visakhapatnam post a day’s play in their match against Rajasthan.

Unwelcome guests

During the same match, Rajasthan players were made to feel like trespassers who were hastily, and shabbily accommodated with the dressing-rooms not even being provided with a single sofa for them to sit. Joshi had lamented about witnessing masonry and carpentry work being conducted while they sat in the pavilion at Thumba.

Bus yatra

The Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan players had to endure lengthy and uncomfortable bus-rides either while traveling to a venue between matches or on a daily basis. L Balaji spoke about having to take a flight to Rohtak and a nine-hour ride in a bus to get to Bilaspur while getting to the ground at Vizianagram meant an hour-long ride every morning and evening for the Rajasthan team.

Hitch-hiking Haryana

Haryana had it the worst. They ended up missing a flight, were held at the Ranchi airport for a bomb scare and hitch-hiked with their kit bags after bribing a municipal bus driver. There was also the time hotel reservations went amiss leading to five of their players sharing a double room which meant some slept on the cold hotel floor.

Pitch-forked into chaos

The pitches, like the one in Vizag—17 wickets fell for some 120-odd runs—were often completely underpar or underprepared as host associations often ended up being casual in their match preparation. At CCI, the second-day’s play in the Haryana-Services match could only start in the afternoon after ground-staff accidentally “spilled” water on the playing area in the morning while removing the covers following overnight rain.

