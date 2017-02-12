Australia’s unknown quantity Mitchell Swepson says India will be ready for him

The Australian team will leave for Mumbai on Monday. (Source: File, representational) The Australian team will leave for Mumbai on Monday. (Source: File, representational)

Mitchell Swepson will be a bit of an unknown quantity for India in the upcoming four-Test series but rookie Australia leg spinner expects the formidable hosts to be fully prepared to face him.

Former Australia captain Steve Waugh had earlier said that Swepson could be used as a surprise weapon against India. However, the 23-year-old is not thinking on similar lines and is only hoping that he gets a place in the playing XI of the first Test, beginning in Pune on February 23.

“I don’t know about that (on Waugh’s comment). I hope I get a chance to play and I am sure they will do their research (against me and other bowlers). There is a lot of footage around these days,” said Swepson, who is training with the squad at the ICC Academy here.

Swepson knows that he will have to change his game in the Indian conditions.

“You can’t bowl there like you bowl in Australia. I will have to change my game slightly and that is what we have been doing here in Dubai. The wickets here has been challenging both to bowl on and bat. We know it is going to be challenging there and have prepared accordingly,” said the spinner, who has been to India with the junior teams.

Swepson added that it felt nice to be praised from the legends like Shane Warne and Steve Waugh.